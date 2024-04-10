Shakira’s effortless beauty: A peek into her DIY makeup, hair and skincare routine

Shakira has long been admired for her radiant complexion and signature curls. Recently, in an interview with Allure, the 47-year-old singer-songwriter shared insights into her refreshingly straightforward approach to skincare and makeup, revealing a regimen emphasizing hydration and natural techniques.

“I don’t do a lot of sh*t,” Shakira candidly admitted, reflecting her laid-back attitude towards beauty. Instead, she focuses on essential practices that keep her skin glowing and curls luscious. Central to her skincare routine is hydration, a fundamental principle endorsed by dermatologists worldwide. Shakira favors hydrating with marula oil and hyaluronic acid, both renowned for their moisturizing properties. However, it’s her unconventional method of facial massage that genuinely sets her routine apart.

Describing her favorite treatment, the timeless Colombian superstar revealed, “I massage my face and neck very vigorously because I believe that circulation, the irrigation of blood to the skin and muscles, can rejuvenate, so I look more plumped.” This facial massage technique promotes blood flow, improves lymphatic drainage, and enhances the skin’s natural radiance. By incorporating this simple yet effective technique into her routine, Shakira maintains a youthful appearance without relying heavily on extensive skincare products.

Shakira’s haircare routine

Renowned for her enviable soft curls, Shakira confessed to developing her hair products to combat frizz. Although she kept the specifics under wraps, teasing, “I went to a lab and developed my own products for myself, my own line. Maybe one day I’ll share my secret.” Is there any news about Shakira’s upcoming haircare line that her fans can look forward to?

Shakira’s makeup routine

While Shakira’s skincare and haircare routines exude a DIY approach, her makeup routine strikes a balance between simplicity and sophistication. In a social media video, the star provided a glimpse into her go-to look for achieving a youthful, fresh-faced look. Whether opting for minimal makeup or a no-makeup appearance, Shakira focuses on enhancing her natural features with light, subtle touches.

Her makeup routine likely involves lightweight formulas that allow her skin to breathe while providing subtle coverage and a dewy finish. Emphasizing her radiant complexion, Shakira may opt for illuminating primers, sheer foundations, and cream-based blushes. Soft, neutral eyeshadows and defined brows complement her effortless aesthetic, while a swipe of mascara adds definition to her lashes. Finally, a hydrating lip balm and sheer lipstick complete the look, ensuring her lips appear plump and naturally beautiful.

Shakira’s beauty philosophy revolves around embracing one’s natural features and enhancing them with simple, effective techniques.