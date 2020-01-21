Get hyped: 10 songs that will keep you motivated during your workout

January is on its way out and with it (for many people) the same starry-eyed optimism that came with their New Year’s Resolution. Making fit-life your new reality can be a permanent adjustment as long as you have the right tools at your disposal — like a killer playlist to keep you going through that second set of burpees or that dreaded final “treadmill minute” of your cardio routine.

Sometimes all we need is we need is something to help our minds switch focus and zero out all the background noise and the “I can’t” excuses we tell ourselves. Below we’ve gathered some of our favorite Latinx jams to help us get through our 2020 workouts.

RITMO - The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin

Gasolina - Daddy Yankee

Techno Cumbia - Selena

Oye Mi Canto - N.O.R.E ft. Nina Sky, Tego Calderón, Big Mato and Gemstar

Que Tire Pa Lante - Daddy Yankee

El Anillo - Jennifer Lopez

I like it - Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Mi Gente - J Balvin and Willy William

Conga - Miami Sound Machine

Dare (La La La) - Shakira