Rihanna debuts new hairstyle: The singer proves she is the ultimate fashion maven

Rihanna is undoubtedly a style icon known for her versatility. Recently, she hosted a celebration in London for the latest release of Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty colorways, where she showcased her fashion affinity yet again. The multi-talented artist stole the spotlight with a stunning new hair color and a chic ensemble.

Known for her ever-evolving looks and fearless approach to fashion, Rihanna showcased her latest transformation, featuring blunt bangs and a hair color a few shades lighter than her previous golden blonde locks.

Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party at Tobacco Dock on April 17, 2024 in London, England.

Her makeup, consisting of her signature Fenty Beauty bold red lip and light pink blush, complemented her new hair perfectly, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance.

However, it wasn’t just her hair and makeup that caught the attention of onlookers. She effortlessly blended masculine tailoring with feminine elegance by opting for an oversized moss green suit jacket paired with a dark brown jumpsuit. Rihanna completed her ensemble with orange-tinted sunglasses, adding a pop of color and attitude to her outfit.

What sets Rihanna apart as a fashion maven is her ability to effortlessly adapt her style to any occasion. Whether she’s gracing the red carpet, attending a high-profile event, or running errands, she consistently exudes confidence and elegance in every ensemble she wears.

RiRi’s trip comes months after her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty collab. At the event Rihanna told E! News she hasn’t been able to give birth to a girl. “So far, have daughters,” she responded when asked about anything she can’t do.

The Grammy winner also hinted that she and A$AP Rocky are already planning for a third child. “I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed,” she said.