Sheynnis Palacios ditches her bob haircut: Her first change of look since Miss Universe win

Sheynnis Palacios, who currently holds the title of Miss Universe, has been attracting attention with her presence and stunning new hairstyle. Her chic and contemporary bob cut has been setting trends in the beauty industry, but during her recent visit to Thailand, Sheynnis surprised her fans and followers by revealing a cascade of long locks.

Since her captivating performance at the Miss Nicaragua pageant, where she first showcased her bob cut, Palacios has become synonymous with elegance and style. The style, which has been gaining immense popularity, is anticipated to dominate the hair scene in 2024 and has been sported by notable personalities like Gigi Hadid, Dayanara Torres, and Megan Fox. However, Sheynnis, true to her adventurous spirit, decided to switch things up and experiment with her look while in Thailand.

Sheynnis displayed her new hairstyle on her Instagram stories, revealing long, loose waves that flowed down her back. It was evident that she had used extensions, but it is unclear whether they were permanent or temporary. What stands out about her new look is not just the length of her hair, but also the seamless integration of her short hair into the style, thanks to the skilled work of her stylists. The layers were added with expertise to create movement and volume, ensuring that there was a harmonious blend between her natural hair and the extensions.

In a photograph shared by beauty queen Nicha Poonpoka, Sheynnis exuded radiance in an orange-toned dress, perfectly complemented by her flowing locks. Despite the change in hairstyle, Sheynnis stayed true to her signature beauty aesthetic, maintaining her flawless, glowing skin and accentuating her features with a defined cat-eye and luscious pink lips.

Adding to her allure was a delicate floral accessory adorning her hair, which perfectly complemented her ensemble and accentuated her overall look. Through Instagram, Sheynnis offered a glimpse into the placement process of this accessory, further showcasing her attention to detail and dedication to her appearance.

Sheynnis Palacios has captured the hearts of many people with her style. However, her recent foray into long hair proves her versatility and willingness to experiment with different looks.

Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico, a country that has hosted the pageant in four previous occasions: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

For next the 2024 pageant, new rules will apply, including the elimination of the contestants age limits, allowing all women over 18 years old to participate no matter their age.

On Saturday, November 18th, 2023, Miss Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe. Sheyniss Palacios, 23, was among 84 contestants vying for the crown. Born in Managua, she is an audiovisual producer and mental health activist according to the Miss Universe organization, and will make mental health her primary cause as the reigning queen.