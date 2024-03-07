Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios named among the 50 Women of Impact in Latin America

In today’s society, recognizing influential leaders plays a significant role in inspiring change and progress. Bloomberg Línea’s yearly list, which highlights the 50 Women of Impact in Latin America, has become a symbol of appreciation for those making significant strides in their respective fields.

The 2024 edition of this list brings together a diverse group of women who have made remarkable contributions across various sectors, from finance to sports and entertainment. Among the luminaries celebrated this year is Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, whose influence extends beyond the beauty pageant stage, highlighting her as a transformative leader in the region.

©GettyImages



Nicaraguan Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios speaks during a press conference in San Jose, Costa Rica on February 27, 2024.

The selection process, conducted by the Bloomberg Línea Editorial Board, involved a meticulous qualitative analysis of the candidates‘ leadership work in Latin America. The criteria for inclusion encompassed leadership, business impact, and the power to influence, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of each nominee’s contributions.

Sheynnis Palacios, from Nicaragua, has leveraged her global platform as Miss Universe to advocate for social issues and contribute to charitable causes. She embodies the spirit of leadership that Bloomberg Línea seeks to honor.

Her work goes beyond the expectations of her title, addressing pressing societal challenges and using her voice to empower women and youth in Latin America.

Joining Palacios on the list is the renowned Colombian singer Karol G, another figure who has transcended her primary field of entertainment to make significant societal impacts. Together, these women represent the multifaceted nature of influence, showcasing how leaders can emerge from various sectors and still drive meaningful change.