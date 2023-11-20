Miss Universe 2024: Check out the location of next year’s pageant

Miss Universe 2023 has concluded after a weekend of excitement. Following the coronation of this year’s beauty queen, the organization announced the location of next year’s ceremony, revealing an exciting and vibrant destination for contestants from all over the world.

Miss Nicaragua at the Miss Universe contest

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico, a country that has hosted the pageant in four previous occasions: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. For next year’s pageant, new rules will apply, including the elimination of the contestants age limits, allowing all women over 18 years old to participate no matter their age.

On Saturday, November 18th, Miss Nicaragua was crowned as this year’s Miss Universe. Sheyniss Palacios, 23, was among 84 contestants vying for the crown. Born in Managua, she is an audiovisual producer and mental health activist according to the Miss Universe organization, and will make mental health her primary cause as the reigning queen.

Shayniss Palacios was crowned as this year’s Miss Universe

More details about this year’s Miss Universe

Other contestants that took top spots in the competition include Miss Thailand Antonia Porsild as first runner up and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson as second runner up. Completing this year’s top five were Miss Spain Athenea Perez and Miss Colombia Camila Avella.

Miss Universe 2023 was the most inclusive ceremony yet. Contestants Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal became the second and third trans women to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce’s participation in 2018. Camila Avella from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala also made history as the first married women and mothers to participate in the pageant.

