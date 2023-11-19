Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo from Nicaragua has been crowned Miss Universe after competing against 84 contestants during the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition held in El Salvador. Her triumph was the result of an eventful pageant that was filled with emotions.

On Saturday, November 18, live from the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, R’Bonney Gabriel welcomed Sheynnis Palacios to the Miss Universe family.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins the 72st annual Miss Universe pageant

Who is Sheynnis Palacios?

The new Miss Universe is 23 years old and has a degree in communication. The Nicaraguan considers herself enthusiastic behind the camera and loves working as a producer or editor.

Her life has presented her with ups and downs; however, she has learned to overcome obstacles and see the positive side of her situations. Her episodes of anxiety have served as the driving force to start a project called “Entiende tu mente” (Understand Your Mind.) It aims to emphasize the importance of mental health and help destigmatize it.

Fun facts about Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios

What makes her most proud of her journey is her life.

If she could have a superpower, it would be elemental kinesis.

Mary Wollstonecraft and her great bravery inspired her.

and her great bravery inspired her. She describes herself as a resilient woman.

She is a lover of the sunset.

She can’t live without her pets and family.