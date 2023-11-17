The Miss Universe pageant is one of the most highly anticipated events in the world. This year, over 80 contestants from around the globe showcased their national costumes during a jaw-dropping gala that takes artistry to another level. National Costumes has been an embodiment of the contestant’s country’s culture and heritage for decades.

In this article, we will look closer at the stunning national costumes of the Americas. These costumes are not only a representation of their respective countries but also a reflection of the level of creativity and artistry of the designers who created them.

The 72nd annual Miss Universe competition’s countdown has begun, and fans of the beauty and intelligence contest eagerly await to know who will be our new Miss Universe. This year, an all-female hosting team from El Salvador will lead the finale on November 18, 2023. It will be streamed on The Roku Channel and broadcast in Spanish by Telemundo within the United States.

A total of 85 remarkable women will compete for the Miss Universe 2023 crown, each representing their respective countries with pride and grace.

Photos of the National Costumes of the USA and Latin American contestants