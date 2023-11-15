Miss Universe 2023: How to watch the traditional costume competition

The 72nd annual Miss Universe competition’s countdown has begun, and fans of the beauty and intelligence contest eagerly await to know who will be our new Miss Universe. This year, an all-female hosting team from El Salvador will lead the finale on November 18, 2023. It will be streamed on The Roku Channel and broadcast in Spanish by Telemundo within the United States.

Before the big night, the Miss Universe is set to kick off with a series of thrilling preliminary competitions. This year’s pageant also introduces some groundbreaking changes in Miss Universe’s history, emphasizing a commitment to progress and inclusivity.

©Miss Universe Organization





The preliminary competition will commence at 8:00 p.m. EST on November 15, while the national costume competition will follow on November 16 at 9:00 p.m. EST. A notable feature of this year’s event is the partnership with Live Bash, a platform livestreaming both competitions.

For a nominal fee of $5, viewers from around the globe can purchase a ticket and enjoy these spectacular shows from the comfort of their homes.

HERstory in the making!

A total of 85 remarkable women will compete for the Miss Universe 2023 crown, each representing their respective countries with pride and grace. Among them, Maria Camila Avella Montañez of Colombia and Michelle Cohn of Guatemala will make history as the first mothers and married women to compete in Miss Universe, breaking barriers and redefining the image of a Miss Universe contestant.

©Miss Universe Organization





Furthermore, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal will be the second and third transwomen to compete in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018. In another historic moment, Pakistan will debut in the Miss Universe pageant, with Erica Robin set to represent the nation.