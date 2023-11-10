Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Miss Universe pageant is not just about beauty; it’s also about the elegance and glamour that comes with the prestigious title. For seven decades, Miss Universe winners have been crowned with dazzling tiaras, each one symbolizing a different era and the essence of the competition itself.
Over the years, these crowns have undergone nine significant transformations, evolving from simple and elegant to intricate and opulent. Let’s take a closer look at the evolution of the Miss Universe crowns over the years.
