The Miss Universe pageant is not just about beauty; it’s also about the elegance and glamour that comes with the prestigious title. For seven decades, Miss Universe winners have been crowned with dazzling tiaras, each one symbolizing a different era and the essence of the competition itself.

Over the years, these crowns have undergone nine significant transformations, evolving from simple and elegant to intricate and opulent. Let’s take a closer look at the evolution of the Miss Universe crowns over the years.