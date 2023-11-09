We are just days away from discovering who will be crowned as Miss Universe 2023. Despite the fierce competition, contestants from Latin America undoubtedly hold a strong advantage that could propel one of them to victory.

When it comes to the leading ladies of this pageant, Miss Universe not only provides a stage to introduce contestants and highlight their talents and beauty but also serves as a significant platform to showcase the fashion diversity of each country. That’s why we’ve curated a list of standout Latina participants and their preferred designers, ensuring they step onto the stage looking absolutely splendid.