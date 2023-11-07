Miss Universe 2023 contestants arrive in El Salvador: What are they doing before the competition?

It’s that time of the year again when beauty queens worldwide gather to compete for the coveted title of Miss Universe on Saturday, November 18. The 72nd edition of this prestigious pageant is set to take place in the beautiful country of El Salvador, and contestants from 86 countries have already started arriving for what promises to be an unforgettable event.

With the final coronation just around the corner, the contestants are busy preparing and participating in various preliminary rounds that will determine their fates on the big stage.

The titleholder, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel from the United States, is preparing to pass her crown to the next deserving winner. As the world eagerly anticipates the crowning of the new Miss Universe, the contestants are engaging in various activities and rounds designed to showcase their beauty, intelligence, and charisma.

Before the grand coronation, the contestants will compete in a preliminary round set. Here, they will strut their stuff in elegant evening gowns and stylish swimsuits before a panel of judges. This phase is crucial as it contributes significantly to their final scores and determines which contestants will advance to the semi-finals. The suspense will build as the names of the semi-finalists will only be revealed on the night of the coronation.

The excitement continues as the contestants will also participate in the national costume round. The national costume segment is always a crowd-pleaser, allowing contestants to showcase their unique cultures and identities through elaborate and visually stunning costumes. The contestant with the most outstanding national costume will receive a special award, adding a touch of pride to the competition and a colorful spectacle for the audience.

Beyond the glamorous side of the competition, the Miss Universe pageant has evolved into a platform that empowers women to make a difference in their communities and on a global scale. Contestants often take on various philanthropic projects, promote charitable causes, and advocate for important social issues during their reign. This commitment to making a positive impact has turned the Miss Universe pageant into a celebration of beauty with a purpose.

What are they doing before the competition and preliminary rounds?

In the days leading up to the grand finale, the beauty queens have been sharing their journey on social media. From picturesque landscapes to behind-the-scenes glimpses of fittings and registrations, the Miss Universe 2023 contestants have been offering their followers a taste of the preparation and excitement that precedes the final event.

A Miss Universe Organization insider, exclusively revealed to HOLA! USA how the contestants spend their days and their routines from the time they wake up to when they go to sleep at night. “The contestants wake up, and all have breakfast at the hotel. Then, after that,, they use some time to bond with their roommates,” our source said.

According to our informant, the beauty queens share rooms and are paired strategically to avoid language barriers. “We try to pair people who speak the same language or have the same mother tongue so that they can befriend each other, and there’s no translation issues,” the person said.

“Everybody’s schedule is a little bit different. Right now, some of them are getting fitted for all of the other outfits that they’re going to wear. So we have a couple of various partners for different types of clothing,” the insider told HOLA! USA.

“Other delegates are going out on field trips. We have a lot of field trips, and they get to choose different ones. I’m looking at the schedule. There’s like five today, so everybody’s going somewhere,” the Miss Universe representative said.

Away from the flashes

Despite their busy schedules, the beauty queens also benefit from impromptu gatherings. “Last night, many delegates were at the Sunset Park and Pier, and a local sushi restaurant invited them to hang out. So they get pulled into these dinner and social situations where they can hang out without the press around and the photographers,” our source detailed. “We transport them to all the different activities, and inside the bus are just the delegates and the staff. There’s no press or photo on the transport, so that’s also a really fun place for them to bond with each other and hang out. It’s almost like taking the bus to school.”

The public events

“We have a bunch of public events in the next couple of days. So everybody is getting ready for those. So there’s a lot of preparation. On November 8, we have a welcome event for the press where all the delegates will present each other and walk the red carpet,” the insider said.

A Miss Universe heartwarming tradition

Although the Miss Universe competition is a life-changing event that kicks off their careers, ahead of the big night, the contestants have a night to party with their loved ones. “The other tradition before the finale is a free night where everybody has the opportunity to go have dinner or hang out with their family and friends that flew to see them.”

As the 72nd Miss Universe competition draws near, we can look forward to a dazzling display of beauty, talent, and grace from women representing diverse backgrounds and cultures. The contestants have already shown their dedication and passion, and they are ready to shine on the world stage.