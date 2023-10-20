Miss Puerto Rico’s National Costume unveiled: Includes touching tribute to previous winners

We are less than a month away from the 72nd. edition of Miss Universe and viewers are already getting excited for some of the contestants. The Miss Universe Puerto Rico organization presented the highly anticipated National Costume, which will be worn by Karla Guilfú Acevedo, during the pageant. The vibrant ensemble will bring the magic of the ‘Island of Enchantment’ to El Salvador, with her costume inspired by the San Sebastián Street Festival. In a special presentation on Wapa Televisión, Guilfú Acevedo presented the costume, which was carefully created by Joshuan Aponte.

When it comes to the accessories, Fabián de las Fuentes was in charge of completing the look with colorful earrings that resemble the streetlights of the residences and streets of Old San Juan, as well as pairing it with bracelets that “represent the structures of residential balconies.”

Karla styled her hair with an incredible magic flower made of rhinestones. This is the traditional flower of Puerto Rico, making this ornament an original touch. However, there is more than meets the eye, as each of the details of the architecture of Old San Juan stands out in the costume.

“The National costume that I have the honor of presenting to the universe pays tribute to the architecture of Old San Juan and the exciting atmosphere of the San Sebastian Street Festival. The skirt, crafted from velvet and black sequins in an elegant trumpet cut, is adorned with hundreds of handcrafted cobblestones, each painted to replicate the iconic blue cobblestones of Old San Juan.”

About the corset, the organization detailed: “It emulates the architecture of the Fortress, a shell-type backpiece adorned with more than a dozen emblematic places of Old San Juan, from the fountain of Paseo de la Princesa to the chapel of the Holy Christ, all in stunning 3D detail, some illuminated with LED lights.”

“On the back of the costume, a hand painting structure offers a panoramic view of the Castillo San Felipe del Morro, the Cabezudos, Blagantes, Pleneros and folkloric dancers dancing above the festive crowd,“ the statement reads.

A tribute to previous winners

One of the details that fascinated fans of the contest, is that the ensemble pays tribute to the five Puerto Ricans who have been crowned Miss Universe on previous occasions. Marisol Malaret Contreras (1970), Deborah Fátima Carthy Deu (1985), Dayanara Torres Delgado (1993), Denise Marie Quiñones (2001) and Zuleyka Jerris Rivera (2006), appear in Karla Guilfú Acevedo’s costume.