Miss Chile reveals secret that may give her an edge at Miss Universe

Celeste Viel is this year’s Miss Chile. The winner of her country’s pageant is one of the favorites at this year’s Miss Universe pageant, which will be hosted in El Salvador this November 18th. She reveals she has some helpful experiences under her belt that might give her an edge on this year’s pageant.

©@celeviel



Celeste Viel

In an appearance on the show La Mesa Caliente, Viel discussed her parents, Felipe Viel and Paula Caballero. Caballero served as Miss Chile in 1993, giving her daughter some first hand experience in the biggest beauty pageant in the world. “I have her with me in all of this process,” she said. “I’m living the same emotions that she lived and that’s priceless to me. She’s accompanied me throughout this whole process and has shared some of what she’s experienced.”

Viel has revealed that both of her parents have served as guidance for her during this unique time “ My mom always tells me to live each day moment by moment, she tells me to enjoy because this times flies by so fast,” she said. “She wants me to live life every day.”

Celeste Viel lives in Miami

Viel and her family have been living in Miami over the past two decades, something that matters to her when it comes to representing her country. “When one lives abroad, it’s very important to represent your country and become the voice of the Chilean woman,” she said.

Related Video: Dwayne Johnson was not happy with his new wax figure Loading the player...