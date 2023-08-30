Meet Miss Chile 2023 Celeste Viel: Daughter of a former Univision presenter

Delegations from various countries have started choosing their representatives for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, which will be held on November 18th in San Salvador. The Miss Chile 2023 pageant was recently held, and Celeste Viel emerged as the winner.

©@celesteviel



Celeste Viel is the daughter of Felipe Viel and model Paula Caballero.

But many people don’t know that she is the daughter of Felipe Viel and model Paula Caballero. Felipe Viel, a charismatic Chilean entrepreneur and presenter who currently resides in Miami, now works in real estate, and back in the 2000s, he worked at Univision on shows like “Escándalo TV,” in addition to hosting specials during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

In statements to “Las Últimas Noticias,” Viel talked about the excitement of accompanying his daughter in such an important moment. The entire family traveled from Miami to Santiago, Chile, to be with Celeste in the competition and support her. “Initially, only her mother was going to come, but in the end, I realized it was impossible. We all came from Miami. I was more nervous than (Lionel) Scaloni in the World Cup final. I believe Celeste is a good contestant, who needs to prepare well, and Chile has given her a huge responsibility,” he added.

©@felipeviel



Celeste Viel and her dad, Felipe Viel

For Celeste, the connection with Miss Chile is even more unique, as her mother won the same title 30 years ago, in 1993. So, the passion for runways and beauty runs in the family. “I am extremely happy that Celeste is living an experience that truly marked me because it was wonderful,” said the excited mother to “Las Últimas Noticias” after her daughter’s coronation.

Celeste is a 23-year-old who works as a holistic health coach while also pursuing a public relations degree at a Florida university. She started her journey in the modeling world at 15 and has continued to pursue it ever since.

©@celeviel



Celeste Viel

In subsequent statements after her coronation as Miss Chile, Celeste said: “When I saw my mom, I got emotional, and it was a really beautiful moment. The truth is that the family connection I have with the pageant makes all of this much more exciting. Just seeing my parents there was an explosion of emotions.”

Excited about the challenges in her preparation for the beauty pageant, the model added that she would work very hard to elevate the name of her country. “I want to prepare myself fully for Miss Universe, I want to do it well,” she stated.