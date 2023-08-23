Miss Universe Puerto Rico contestant Neysha Mendoza Castro makes her cinematic debut

The entertainment industry is buzzing about Neysha Mendoza Castro, a 27-year-old actress and Miss Universe Puerto Rico contestant, who has achieved a significant career milestone by making her cinematic debut in a prominent role.

The talented beauty pageant, hailing from the picturesque municipality of Cayey, is set to take the silver screen by storm as she stars alongside actor and singer Jencarlos Canela in the eagerly anticipated local production “La Puerta,” a film currently in production across the island.

A Dream Realized: From Pageantry to the Big Screen

Mendoza Castro is competing for the Miss Universe Puerto Rico title, but her role goes beyond just beauty pageants. As she steps into cinema, Neysha fulfills a long-held dream of being a leading actress on the big screen.

A Tale of Ambition and Dedication

Upon completing a master’s degree in acting in the vibrant city of Chicago, Neysha’s aspirations led her back to Puerto Rico. The island’s burgeoning cinema scene became the canvas for her artistic expression.

“Working in Puerto Rican cinema is a great blessing for me because after studying for a master’s degree in acting in Chicago, I wanted to return and work on the island. This was always my goal, and achieving it is making my dream come true,” expressed Neysha, an alumna of DePaul University, an institution renowned for its exceptional acting programs and highly competitive admission process.

Balancing Dreams and Reality

As Neysha embarks on her cinematic journey, she carries a dual purpose – to excel in her craft and represent her hometown of Cayey on the national stage as a Miss Universe Puerto Rico candidate. With passion and dedication, she is proving that dreams can be realized when pursued with unwavering determination.

“Achieving both things has shown me that the power of our dreams is much greater than we can imagine,” Neysha humbly acknowledged. Her determination inspires many, demonstrating that the convergence of dreams and reality is indeed attainable.

“La Puerta”: A New Chapter

The upcoming feature film “La Puerta,” directed by Bruno Irizarry and produced by Lizaida Rivera and Shimmy McHugh, presents Neysha Mendoza Castro with an incredible opportunity to showcase her acting prowess.

This film blends romance and psychological thriller genres, exploring the intricacies of an alternate reality. It features a man’s journey of love as its primary focus. Neysha’s performance as Oriani will mesmerize viewers with her acting skills and versatility.

As anticipation builds, “La Puerta” will debut on the silver screen in early 2024. For Neysha Mendoza Castro, this cinematic adventure is a stepping stone in her multifaceted journey, encompassing her ambitions as an actress and her aspiration to be a remarkable representative of Miss Universe Puerto Rico.