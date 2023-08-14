Who is Bruna Marquezine? All about the Brazilian star and her role in ‘Blue Beetle’

Bruna Marquezine is without a doubt one of the rising talents in Hollywood. Born in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, the 28-year-old actress started her career as an actress at the young age of 8. And after becoming a big name in her home country, Bruna is preparing to captivate new audiences, with the theatrical release of her latest film ‘Blue Beetle.’

Fans of the actress also remember all about her former relationship with soccer star Neymar Jr. However, it was her charisma and talent the reason for her success, as she has also positioned herself as an influential style icon, even winning the It Girl recognition at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2018.

Starring in the upcoming D.C. film as the love interest of Jaime Reyes AKA Blue Beetle, played by Xolo Maridueña, Bruna is known for making regular appearances at some of the most exclusive fashion and film events, including Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, Venice Film Festival, the Academy Museum Gala, and Cannes Film Festival, among others.

The last few years have been a transformational period for the upcoming Hollywood star, after starring in over 17 telenovelas and 6 miniseries, Bruna presented the MTV Miaw awards in 2020 and went on to announce her role in the Netflix series ‘Maldivas’ starring as Liz Lobato.

The actress would also audition for the role of Supergirl in the D.C. film ‘The Flash,’ which was ultimately played by Sasha Calle. However, executives would still have her on their radar and decided that she would be the perfect choice to play Jenny Kord, making her Hollywood feature film debut official.

