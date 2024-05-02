Elizabeth Gutiérrez is determined to resume her career

Elizabeth Gutiérrez is determined to move forward and forget about the past. After her reported separation from William Levy, the actress is firmly resuming her career with her best attitude. The Los Angeles native was a guest at an important event in Miami, where celebrities, business people, and politicians also gathered.

Exclusively and always accompanying Elizabeth in her best personal and professional moments, HOLA! AMÉRICAS had access to the details and photos of this new beginning in the life of the model of Mexican descent.

©Palomera Group / Alejandra Palomera



Elizabeth Gutiérrez

Elizabeth was the host and ambassador for the inauguration of Aston Martin Residences in Miami, Florida. She was accompanied by the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, and Pamela Silva, as well as some members of the Coto family, which owns Argentine supermarkets.

Elizabeth smiled as he flaunted her figure in a sky-blue two-piece dress. Her stylist, Claudia Zuleta, chose the outfit, which included a sleeveless high-neck top revealing her toned abdomen and a floor-length pencil skirt. To complete her fresh look, Elizabeth carried a navy blue Dior bag that contrasted and added a touch of sophistication.

©Palomera Group / Alejandra Palomera



Pamela Silva, Francis Suárez and Elizabeth Gutiérrez

Elizabeth exuded professionalism and enthusiasm at the event, inspiring women to follow their dreams despite adversity.

With new projects

The mother of two is focused on her career and has been sharing updates about her upcoming projects with her fans. One of these projects includes participating in a weight control program, where she’ll be featured as one of the brand’s faces.

Recently, she also appeared as a guest presenter on Despierta América, where she not only had a great time with the show’s hosts but also showcased her talent in front of a live audience. Additionally, she returned to the theater stage in March with great enthusiasm, performing in Los Monólogos de la Vagina alongside actresses Mariaca Semprún and Judith González.