Rachel Zegler reacts to backlash about her casting as Snow White

Rachel Zegler is the first Latina to portray Snow White in Disney’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation. And some people reacted unexpectedly; therefore, the talented 22-year-old actress took to Twitter to express her sentiments about the ongoing debates surrounding her casting.

In a heartfelt post, Zegler shared four delightful throwback photos of herself dressed as various iconic Disney princesses. In her message, she expressed her deep gratitude for the support and defense she has received from her fans online. However, she wishes to focus on her work and the creative process without getting entangled in unnecessary controversies.

Rachel Zegler is arriving at ‘Michael Kors’ Fashion Show on February 15, 2023 in New York City.

She kindly requested not to be tagged in any discussions or debates about her casting, referring to them as “nonsensical discourse.” The post also showcased a young Zegler dressed as Snow White, symbolizing the serendipitous connection between the actress and the character she’s now set to bring to life on the big screen.

Additionally, three other photos featured Rachel dressed as the beloved Belle from “The Beauty and the Beast” during a visit to a Disney theme park. Zegler’s caption carried a profound message of empowerment and inclusivity. She emphasized her hope that every child would know they can be a princess, regardless of their background, and encouraged the idea that dreams and aspirations are boundless.

“Extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting,” the star wrote. “i really, truly do not want to see it. so i leave you w these photos. i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what,” Zegler finished.

Overall, Rachel Zegler’s touching post exemplifies her earnest desire to focus on her craft and positively impact the world through her work while reminding everyone that the magic of Disney and its princesses is a source of inspiration for children everywhere.

Rachel Zegler, known for her debut role as Maria in 20th Century Studios and Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story, will bring fantasy to our screen with her confirmed participation as the iconic princess.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale,” movie director Marc Webb said in a statement.

“I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK,” said the Colombian New Jersey-born actress on Twitter. The rising star also shared a video from the time she met Snow White with the caption “homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on.”

As reported by Variety, Disney has been developing the movie since 2016, with Marc Platt as a producer and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as the songwriters.