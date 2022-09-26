Rachel Zegler reveals she had a breast cancer scare and encourages people to get checked often

Rachel Zegler took to social media to share details about a health scare. The 21-year-old West Side Story star revealed on her Instagram Stories a snap of the scar she had after a biopsy to discover she had breast cancer when she was 19.

“Two years ago, I found a lump in my breast and went through what was undoubtedly the scariest week of my life,” she wrote over the photo. “No OB/GYN was taking new patients due to the backlog of the pandemic, but I was fortunate to have the care of my pediatrician who prescribed me an ultrasound, which led to an out-patient biopsy procedure,” she added. “Thankfully, it was benign.”

©Rachel Zegler





“And now the scar serves as a reminder to check my breasts regularly for any irregular growth – the fibroadenoma in my left breast is a common occurrence but nevertheless extremely scary to find. Early detection saves lives!!! Check your titty meat :),” Zegler suggested.

This is not the first time the Golden Globe winner has shared details about her health. In 2018, she shared on Twitter how she was dealing with depression and other mental health issues. “Hello. My name is Rachel. I suffer from anxiety and depression and occasionally feel depersonalized/disassociated from reality. I am a work in progress. I am finding the common ground between me and my mind. And that’s enough. But please, ask if I’m okay. #EndTheStigma,” she wrote.

Zegler’s new gig is in the upcoming Disney’s Snow White movie. “Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale,” movie director Marc Webb said in a statement.

According to CNN, Snow White’s production began in 2022. “I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK,” said the Colombian New Jersey-born actress on Twitter. The 20-year-old rising star also shared a video from when she met Snow White with the caption, “homegirl, we have LOTS to catch up on.”