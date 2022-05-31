Hunger Games: Rachel Zegler takes leading role in the upcoming film

It’s official! Rachel Zegler has been announced as part of the cast of the highly anticipated prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. taking the lead female role of Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.

The 21-year-old actress, known for her incredible performance as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story,’ is currently booked and busy, filming Disney’s live-action adaptation of ‘Snow White’ and now preparing for her role in the famous Hunger Games franchise.

This new storyline follows the journey of the President of Panem before becoming a tyranne. Fans can expect to see 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as the last hope for his fading lineage during the 10th annual Hunger Games, chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, joining forces as they try to survive.

“Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake,” Deadline reports.

Director Francis Lawrence says “Lucy Gray is a perfect match for [Zegler] as an actress: the character is bold, independent, and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional, and loving. Rachel will make this character unforgettable.”

The long awaited prequel is set to premiere in theaters worldwide on November 17, 2023, following the success of the Hunger Games franchise, with over $3 billion dollars around the world.