The ‘Hunger Games’ are back! This is what we know so far about the new film

Hunger Games fans rejoice! A new film is currently in the works and it has a whole new mystery cast and a release date.

Lionsgate announced that a prequel titled ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is already in production, and while fans are excited for the news, they also say they would like to see some fan-favorite characters returning.

The new film is set to be released November 17, 2023, with a storyline that takes place during the 10th Hunger Games, years before Katniss Everdeen had to face the president of Panem, as she only appears until the 74th Hunger Games.

This time the film will show young Coriolanus Snow mentoring 18-year-old girl Lucy Gray Baird, who is the chosen tribute from District 12.

The first teaser for the prequel was shown during CinemaCon, however it didn’t reveal any of the cast, but instead it narrated a mysterious phrase, “The world will discover… who is a songbird… and who is a snake.”

The successful movies are based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling books, catapulting Jennifer Lawrence to fame after the first film was released, earning $3 billion at the global box office.

Collins went on to write ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ in 2020, focusing on the main antagonist of the original story, making Lionsgate interested in turning the book into a film even before it was published.