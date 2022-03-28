Rachel Zegler makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera!

Rachel Zegler made her official red carpet debut at the Oscars! Walking side by side with her boyfriend and ‘West Side Story’ co-star Josh Andres Rivera.

The young Hollywood couple seemed to be thrilled to make their debut at the highly anticipated event, which took place on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old actress confirmed her romantic relationship with the 26-year-old actor with a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram. Rachel wore a black couture gown from Dior with draped neckline, and completed the look with jewellery from Tiffany & Co. While Josh went for a classic look with a black suit and white shirt.

The pair were photographed on the red carpet of the star-studded ceremony, with fans on social media supporting Rachel following the awkard moment previous to the ceremony, when she revealed that she didn’t have an invitation to the Oscars, despite being featured on Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story.’

Producers for the show quickly noticed what was happening, after multiple media outlets reported that she would not be attending the ceremony, offering her an invitation and the opportunity to present the nominees and announce the winner of one of the coveted awards.

The star was accompanied on the stage by ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi who said, “I never thought I would stand on this stage,” to which Rachel responded, “I never thought I’d be here six days ago.”