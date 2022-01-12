Jacob Elordi also wants to beat up Nate from ‘Euphoria’

Jacob Elordi knows people hate his character from “Euphoria.” In fact, he hates him too.

Elordi was one of the most recent guests at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about the HBO hit show and his part in crafting one of the most terrible villains on TV.

©GettyImages



Jacob Elordi at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The second season of Euphoria premiered this past Sunday, January 9th. “It’s become a huge, huge hit. Did you have any idea it would become this big, this new season?” Jimmy asked. “No, I didn’t know and then they told me this morning that it crashed the website and a lot of people have seen it. It’s so scary,” Jacob said.

When talking about his character, the show’s most prominent bullies, he talked about one of the biggest moments in the premiere episode, when gets beat up by Fez, another lead character of the show. “They were stoked. They were so happy about it,” Jacob said of the fan’s reaction to the scene, a moment that was celebrated all over social media.

I think Zendaya forgot she was playing Rue for a sec when Fez was beating up Nate IYKYK #Euphoriapic.twitter.com/wajSVA3f0A — Marisabel (@luvmarsi) January 10, 2022

“I think me as Jacob, I would love to beat him up. I would love to give him a clip around the ears. But as Nate, I feel very bad for him. I had to get beat up, it sucked,” Jacob said.