Rachel Zegler defends Halle Bailey, says she is ‘the perfect Ariel’ amid ‘Little Mermaid’ criticism

Rachel Zegler is calling out online users sharing negative comments about Halle Bailey’s casting as Ariel, in the highly anticipated ‘The Little Mermaid’ film.

Loading the player...

The 21-year-old actress, who is set to appear on screen as Disney’s Snow White in the upcoming live-action remake, took a moment to respond to one of the comments comparing the two characters on social media.

“Hey disney, I actually think that rachel zegler is a good choice for the role of Snow White because she looks just like her,” one person wrote on Twitter, adding, “But Halle Bailey is #NotMyAriel. She can be the Little Mermaid on Broadway if she wishes, but not in a movie.”

Rachel showed support for Halle by commenting, “If you don’t support my girl halle, who is the perfect ariel, you don’t support any of us.”

And while some people have said they don’t agree with the casting for The Little Mermaid, Disney fans are thrilled to watch Halle Bailey on the big screen, as she already proved she has everything it takes to give the perfect performance, showing her incredible voice in the latest thriller for the film.

Another supporter of Halle is none other than Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in 1989. “Halle, you were absolutely amazing! I’m SO proud of you & your beautiful performance as Ariel,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It was so wonderful to celebrate with your family here at [Disney expo] and to the brilliant director, Rob Marshall... I’m so thankful for our friendship of over 35 years. Thank you for creating such a stunning film!!” she added.