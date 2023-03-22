Rachel Zegler reacts to ‘Shazam 2’ criticism: ‘Our film is actually very good’

Rachel Zegler’s new film, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” premiered last weekend, and is the latest superhero casualty of the box office. Zegler took to Twitter to defend the film and share some of her fond memories of her time making it.

hey our film is actually really good! but mostly i just absolutely loved making it and the people i met whilst doing so :) go see it! give it a chance. we have an 85% audience score for a reason. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2OmbMSlsyw — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 19, 2023

Zegler shared a statement and some photos of herself on set, showing her dressed up as a Greek God and hanging out with co-stars Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Other photos show her about to take a bite from a golden apple (a set prop), laying down on the floor and hanging out in costume alongside her cast and crew.

“Hey our film is actually really good!” she wrote on Twitter. “But mostly I just absolutely loved making it and the people I met whilst doing so. Go see it! Give it a chance. We have an 85% audience score for a reason.”

“Some people out there are just being… senselessly mean. And it’s unnecessary. And I know, I know, ‘If you can’t handle the heat…’ and all that nonsense, and you’re right. But our film is actually very good. It’s just cool to hate on fun nowadays. That’s okay. We’re good,” Zegler concluded the post.

“Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” premiered on March 17th, opening with $30 million domestically. It’s a warning sign for DC films, whose previous release, “Black Adam,” also disappointed at the box office.

Rachel Zegler has previously starred in the Academy Award winning “West Side Story” and is cast as the lead in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The latter acts as a prequel to “The Hunger Games,” and is one of the most awaited films of the coming year.