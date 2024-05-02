Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky shine on the red carpet with their twin sons

Chris Hemsworth, renowned for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his wife, actress Elsa Pataky, recently graced the red carpet for a rare public appearance with their 10-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan. The occasion was the Australian premiere of Hemsworth’s latest film, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

The sight of the Hemsworth-Pataky family stepping out together is a rare and cherished moment for fans, as the couple tends to keep their family life relatively private. Yet, they made a special exception for this event, delighting photographers and onlookers alike with their radiant presence.

Chris Hemsworth, 40, exuded elegance in a plaid gray suit paired with a sleek black satin shirt, accentuating his rugged yet sophisticated charm. With his arms wrapped around his sons, he epitomized a proud and loving father. Completing his ensemble with a pair of classic black dress shoes, Hemsworth effortlessly commanded attention as he walked the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Elsa Pataky, 47, showcased timeless beauty in a floor-length black lace gown that exuded glamour and sophistication. The intricacies of the lace detailing added an ethereal quality to her ensemble, enhancing her natural elegance and grace. Pataky’s attire perfectly complemented her husband’s ensemble, creating a harmonious and stylish duo on the red carpet.

The couple’s twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, made a stylish statement of their own in matching black suits paired with sneakers, effortlessly blending youthful exuberance with classic sophistication. Despite their young age, the twins displayed a remarkable sense of style, mirroring their parents‘ impeccable fashion sensibilities, inspiring many with their choices.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” marks another milestone in Hemsworth’s career. The actor plays a pivotal role in the highly anticipated film. As the excitement builds for the movie’s release, Hemsworth’s appearance at the premiere, accompanied by his beloved family, adds an extra layer of significance to the occasion.