Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner

Happy Friday! It was an exciting week with the Met Gala, and some of the behind-the-scenes action is on TikTok. Your favorite celebrities have been creating content on the app while they still can. Get ready to be entertained with our weekly round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande shares a rare glimpse into what happens in the Met Gala, revealing that she performed.
@arianagrande
♡ we can’t be friends ♡ 🧚🏼♂️♬ original sound - arianagrande
2. Cardi B
Cardi B shares a behind the scenes look at her Met Gala experience, including her after party. The singer wore a stunning black gown, by Chinese designer, Sensen Lii of Windowsen. But she did end up catching some heat after failing to say his name on the red carpet.
@iamcardib
The grand finale🥀♬ original sound - Cardi B
3. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth shows off the work that goes into turning into Dementus for Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga.
@chrishemsworth Transforming into Dementus…You might want to close your eyes. FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA only in theaters Memorial Day weekend, May 24. Get tickets now. Link in bio. #FURIOSA#MADMAXFURIOSA♬ original sound - Chris Hemsworth
4. Jaime Camil
Jaime Camil shares moments from his time in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he watched Canelo Alvarez defeat Jaime Munguia by unanimous decision.
@jaimecamil 🌟🥳📹 @YouTube VIDEO! El @wynnlasvegas, @Sphere y la pelea del @canelo… Todo en #LasVegas 🤩😎 / The #Wynn, the #sphere and #Canelo’s fight… All in @Las Vegas ♬ original sound - jaime
5. Jessica Biel
Jessia Biel shares a behind the scenes look at the Met Gala. The actress wore a pink Tamara Ralph Couture gown after soaking in 20 pounds of Epsom Salt.
@jessbiel BTS of the #MetGala♬ Feather - 💫sped up songs⭐️
6. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner’s golden retriever turns 9 and gets to celebrate by eating an entire string cheese.
@jennifergarner Dreams do come true! Happy birthday, Birdie ♥️🥳 . 🎤: @weratedogs ♬ original sound - Jen Garner
7. Britney Spears
Britney Spears shares memories from the hotel she lived in for four years by herself in Las Vegas, Nevada.
@britneyspears
My hotel room I lived in for four years by myself in Las Vegas 🤷🏼♀️🌼🌷 !!!♬ original sound - Britney Spears
8. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares a behind the scenes look at her Met Gala preparation.
9. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato shares a before and after of her Met Gala looks.
@ddlovato
MET 2024 🖤✨♬ Espresso Sped Up - summerchild
10. Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony shows fans how is time went in Miami, Florida, and Formula 1, where he sang the national anthem.
@marcanthony What a day! Thank you @Formula 1 #MiamiGP♬ Ale Ale - Marc Anthony