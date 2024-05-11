Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner

Happy Friday! It was an exciting week with the Met Gala, and some of the behind-the-scenes action is on TikTok. Your favorite celebrities have been creating content on the app while they still can. Get ready to be entertained with our weekly round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande shares a rare glimpse into what happens in the Met Gala, revealing that she performed.

2. Cardi B



Cardi B shares a behind the scenes look at her Met Gala experience, including her after party. The singer wore a stunning black gown, by Chinese designer, Sensen Lii of Windowsen. But she did end up catching some heat after failing to say his name on the red carpet.



3. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth shows off the work that goes into turning into Dementus for Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga.

4. Jaime Camil

Jaime Camil shares moments from his time in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he watched Canelo Alvarez defeat Jaime Munguia by unanimous decision.

5. Jessica Biel

Jessia Biel shares a behind the scenes look at the Met Gala. The actress wore a pink Tamara Ralph Couture gown after soaking in 20 pounds of Epsom Salt.

6. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner’s golden retriever turns 9 and gets to celebrate by eating an entire string cheese.

7. Britney Spears

Britney Spears shares memories from the hotel she lived in for four years by herself in Las Vegas, Nevada.

@britneyspears My hotel room I lived in for four years by myself in Las Vegas 🤷🏼‍♀️🌼🌷 !!! ♬ original sound - Britney Spears



8. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a behind the scenes look at her Met Gala preparation.



9. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato shares a before and after of her Met Gala looks.

10. Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony shows fans how is time went in Miami, Florida, and Formula 1, where he sang the national anthem.