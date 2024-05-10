New Music Friday: Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar, Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, and more

Happy Friday! 2024 is flying fast and it’s been a great year for new music. The weekend is here which means we have a round-up of fresh tunes that were released this week. From a variety of genres, A-list stars and rising names, get your playlist ready.

1. Camila Cabello - HE KNOWS (ft. Lil Nas X)

Camila Cabello and her blonde hair release another single from her upcoming album, C,XOXO. “HE KNOWS” features Lil Nas X and is a fun, sexy track. Her album is expected to release on June 28.

2. Peso Pluma, Junior H, Eslabón Armado - LA DURANGO

After rumors of a feud, Peso Plumo reconnects with the group that helped him go mega viral, Eslabón Armado, and Junior H. With lyrics about resilience and victory, it has traditional rhythms that showcases their harmonies and vocals.



3. Ice Spice - Gimmie A Light

Ice Spice samples one of Sean Paul’s most iconic songs, “Gimme da Light,” with her new track, “Gimmie A Light.” The Afro-Latina rapper’s debut album, ‘Y2K’ is set for release this year, and the track is just a taste of what we could expect.

4. Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef has reached new heights. It’s one of the biggest rap beefs in years, and Lamar’s latest response “Not Like Us” has over 31 million views on YouTube and is being blasted in clubs. Drake responded with “The Heart Part 6,” claiming he fed Lamar fake information, but nothing made an impact like Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

5. Megan Thee Stallion - BOA

Megan Thee Stallion brings all the nostalgia with her latest track “BOA,” that comes with a music video that will bring flashbacks to millennials. From Dance Dance Revolution, Jumanji, Mortal Kombat, Tekken, Street Fighter, Snake, Scott Pilgrim references, and her favorite anime, Stallion proves she will always be true to herself.

6. Grupo Frontera ft. Maluma - POR QUÉ SERÁ

Música Mexicana trailblazers Grupo Frontera release their highly anticipated sophomore album “Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada.” It includes epic collaborations like Christian Nodal, Maluma and Nicki Nicole. Maluma brings tropical vibes with their authentic sound in, “POR QUÉ SERÁ.”

7. RYAN CASTRO, ARCANGEL - PUEBLO DE MEDALLO

Colombian hitmaker Ryan Castro, releases his highly anticipated debut studio album. EL CANTANTE DEL GHETTO. The 18 track album weaves together classic Reggaeton, dancehall, and trap, genres that have shaped his career. The albums focus track, “Pueblo De Medallo,” is a collaboration with the pioneer of Latin trap music, Arcangel.

8. Gerardo Ortiz - El Morro

Gerardo Ortiz is back with his latest corrido “El Morro.” Ortiz sings about someone finding success in a rags to riches story. The Mexican-American singer is currently on tour across the US and cot to make his mark on the genre.

9. Oal - No Jodas Con Mi

Puerto Rican indie Urbano artist Oal drops “No Jodas Con Mi.” “I think all of us have others in our lives, whether willingly or not, who act as unnecessary naysayers and unfounded skeptics — in a word, haters. It was in reflecting on that phenomenon that I was inspired to make this record. Gradually, the song expanded in scope lyrically to become a refutation of all people who are obstacsothers‘ happiness and peace of mind,” Oal said in a statement.

10. Letón Pé - Good Enough

Dominican songstress, dancer, and actress Letón Pé releases, “Good Enough.” The song is all about hearbreak, “I wanted to do this song with Salt Cathedral to give that special space to self-love. Based on many personal experiences where I always minimized myself and pretended to be someone else to be loved. It’s that song that says: You made the right decision, everything will be okay,” she said in a statement.