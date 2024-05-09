La Casa de los Famosos is already gearing up to find out the winner of its fourth season. This week, Rodrigo Romeh secured his spot in the final by winning a finalist challenge set in an Enchanted Forest. He randomly beat Lupillo Rivera, Aleska Génesis, and Maripily Rivera for the pass. Although the four of them finished the challenge, eight other famosos remain in the house competing for the grand prize. Nothing is set yet, and the competition may still bring us some surprises.

