The Met Gala, often dubbed “fashion’s biggest night out,” is a pinnacle event in high fashion and celebrity culture. Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to raise funds for the Costume Institute, the Gala is renowned for its extravagant themes, jaw-dropping fashion moments, and star-studded guest list.

However, in 2024, some notable names were absent from the red carpet, leaving fans speculating about their whereabouts and reasons for skipping the event.

Find out why Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, and more stars didn’t send their RSVP.