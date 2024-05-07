Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The Met Gala, often dubbed “fashion’s biggest night out,” is a pinnacle event in high fashion and celebrity culture. Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to raise funds for the Costume Institute, the Gala is renowned for its extravagant themes, jaw-dropping fashion moments, and star-studded guest list.
However, in 2024, some notable names were absent from the red carpet, leaving fans speculating about their whereabouts and reasons for skipping the event.
Latinos at the 2024 Met Gala: Shakira, Karol G, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and more
Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro at the Met Gala: Did they cross paths?
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth wear matching looks at the Met Gala
Find out why Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, and more stars didn’t send their RSVP.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!