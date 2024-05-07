Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro at the Met Gala: Did they cross paths?

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro showed off their fashion ensembles at the 2024 Met Gala. The former couple were photographed on the red carpet of the exclusive event, with the Puerto Rican singer wearing a metallic top and a white suit. Meanwhile, Rosalia wore a stunning black gown.

The singer decided to wear head-to-toe Dior, pairing the look with a diamond necklace and a headpiece. Rauw stepped out in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin suit to attend the exclusive event, with a silver metal mesh top featuring a Swarovski crystal-encrusted ‘Flor de Maga,’ the national flower of Puerto Rico.

Rosalia talked to Vogue about the inspiration behind her ensemble. “The color should be black,” she said about the gown, describing it as a “prelude for the dreams,” in celebration of the opening of the exhibition ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Fans of the two musicians started to wonder if they crossed paths during the event. However, as for the red carpet, the pair arrived at different times and were not seen together. But when it comes to the exhibition, the former couple may have caught a glimpse of their looks.

Did Rauw Alejandro sell their mansion after their split?

Their recent outing comes after Rauw reportedly sold a mansion with emotional significance for the pair. The singer listed ‘Mas Morera,’ the stunning estate in which they spent time together in Manresa, Catalonia. The property is valued at a staggering two million euros, as informed by Europa FM.

Before being purchased by Rauw Alejandro, the property was in the possession of Jean Claude Gaston Magnien, who inherited the property from his late wife. Originally belonging to Sant Domènec de Manresa, the estate underwent various ownership transitions.