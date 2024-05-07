The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals©GettyImages
MET GALA

Willow and Jaden Smith attend the Met Gala in matching looks

Their last appearance at the Met was 2016

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Met Gala Monday! The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sport are at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, in stunning outfits. Those invited walk the green carpet alone, with their designer, as a couple, with friends, or in Willow and Jaden Smith’s case, siblings.


The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals©GettyImages
The duo wore matching looks

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story under the same name. The 23-year-old singer, who was on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ with Rosalia, wore a black blazer dress with black stockings and stilettos with gold jewelry. She had her hair styled like a crown with a black headwrap.


The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals©GettyImages
The musicians looked stunning

The 25-year-old singer was one of the best-dressed men of the evening. It was a layered look made up of black dress pants with a skirt over, an open dress shirt, and a white coat covered in flowers.


MET GALA:

Shakira at the Met Gala: The singer makes her debut in a jaw-dropping red gown

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth wear matching looks at the Met Gala

LIVE: Latinos at the 2024 Met Gala: Shakira, Karol G, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and more


Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s children have not been at the Met Gala for a few years. They attended it in 2016, walking the carpet together in matching looks.


"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals©GettyImages
The last time they walked the Met Gala carpet together was in 2016

It’s been an exciting few days for Willow, who just released her sixth studio album “empathogens.” The album is amazing, and takes listeners on an experimental, jazzy, and exciting ride with impressive vocals and melodies.


Related Video:

Kim Kardashian Loses Followers After Taylor Swift's New Album

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more