Willow and Jaden Smith attend the Met Gala in matching looks

It’s Met Gala Monday! The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sport are at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, in stunning outfits. Those invited walk the green carpet alone, with their designer, as a couple, with friends, or in Willow and Jaden Smith’s case, siblings.

The duo wore matching looks

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story under the same name. The 23-year-old singer, who was on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ with Rosalia, wore a black blazer dress with black stockings and stilettos with gold jewelry. She had her hair styled like a crown with a black headwrap.

The musicians looked stunning

The 25-year-old singer was one of the best-dressed men of the evening. It was a layered look made up of black dress pants with a skirt over, an open dress shirt, and a white coat covered in flowers.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s children have not been at the Met Gala for a few years. They attended it in 2016, walking the carpet together in matching looks.

The last time they walked the Met Gala carpet together was in 2016

It’s been an exciting few days for Willow, who just released her sixth studio album “empathogens.” The album is amazing, and takes listeners on an experimental, jazzy, and exciting ride with impressive vocals and melodies.