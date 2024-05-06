Rosalia’s grand entrance on ‘The Tonight Show’: Willow Smith shows her excitement

Rosalia is making the most out of her recent trip to New York City. The acclaimed singer has been attending multiple exclusive events ahead of the Met Gala. Apart from reuniting with her friends at the launch of the Tiffany X Pharell Williams collection, she made an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

The host showed his admiration and appreciation for the musician during her introduction. “She is a two-time Grammy winner and hit international recording artist. The one, the only; Rosalia,” Jimmy said. The audience cheered when Rosalia stepped out, while Willow Smith clapped and showed her excitement to welcome Rosalia.

The two artists played a game of ‘Flip Shots’ with the actor Simu Liu, as part of the show. Rosalia and Willow seemed friendly during the competition, with the singer even taking a shot for her. “I’m down to take the shot for Willow,” Rosalia said before Willow went in for a hug. “That’s real love,” she added.

Rosalía anoche jugando a ‘Flip Shots’ en @FallonTonight con Willow Smith, Simu Liu y Jimmy Fallonpic.twitter.com/s4QugyFDzU — MOTOMAMI TOUR 🦎 (@rosaliaposting) May 4, 2024

Is Rosalia seeing Rauw Alejandro in NYC?

Rosalia is set to be attending the Met Gala, with fans of the artist sharing their excitement on social media, while others speculate if she will cross paths with her ex Rauw Alejandro, who is also in New York City for the exclusive event.

Following their split, the Puerto Rican singer has decided to put their previous home on sale. Mas Morera, known as the House of Mulberry Trees, was built in 1905, and prior to Rauw Alejandro’s ownership, the property was in the possession of Jean Claude Gaston Magnien, who inherited the property from his late wife. Originally belonging to Sant Domènec de Manresa.