Penelope Cruz celebrates her 50th birthday with Salma Hayek, Rosalia, Robert De Niro and more

Penelope Cruz is officially 50 years old! The Spaniard is among the talented women celebrating the milestone this year, just days after Victoria Beckham. Cruz was in good company, surrounded by famous friends and her husband, Javier Bardem.





Cruz’s actual birthday was on April 28th, and she celebrated by attending Bad Bunny’s concert. She then partied with some friends. On Monday, April 29th, the actress shared a gallery of photos from the celebration. Among the blurry carousel of images were Rosalía, Robert De Niro, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ricky Martin, Pedro Almodóvar, Rosalía, Julian Schnabel, Rob Marshall, John Deluca, and her Ferrari costar, Adam Driver.

The birthday woman was feeling loved and happy, captioning the photo, “Thank you for so much love!” “Cheers to all!” she continued.

In the comment were some of the stars in attendance, like Rosalía, who wrote “te adoro.” Fans of the celebrities loved seeing the candid photos. “I love these candid photos and wow. Celebrities I actually really admire. Wonderful group of people,” one person wrote.



Of course, Hayek and Cruz are one of the best celebrity friendships in Hollywood, and fans love it whenever they are together.

On her birthday, Hayek shared a sweet post in her honor with memories together over the years. “Thank you, God for sending to Earth a special number of years ago an angel. All of us whose crossed paths with her know that she’s made our life crazy, exciting, meaningful, inspiring and taught us the meaning of solidarity and loyalty with so much love,” she wrote in the caption.



Cruz’s birthday celebration comes a month after her husband turned 55. Hayek, queen of birthday posts, shared a special throwback with the couple writing, “Feliz Cumpleanos viejo hermoso.”

Cruz and Hayek starred together in the 2006 movie Bandidas. The three stars have not acted in a movie together, but Hayek worked with Bardem in the film, The Roads Not Taken.

She later revealed that she was hesitant to take the role because of her friendship with them. “I always say, ‘If you want to spoil a friendship, you either borrow a friend’s money or play with him in a movie,” she said, per MSN.



Hayek agreed to portray Bardem’s wife, but it wasn’t easy. “It wasn’t easy because we had to yell and scream at each other. I remember the first time I came to the set,” she recalled.

Thankfully, it all came together. “The next day, we left our trailers, stepped in front of a camera, and Javier was Leo, and I was Dolores. We transformed into the actors who first met on this set, just two strangers doing our job,” the Frida star continued.