Vanessa Bryant honors Pau Gasol with a sweet birthday post

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant shared a remarkable bond that transcended their time on the basketball court. As teammates for six years with the LA Lakers, they developed a deep connection that evolved into a brotherly relationship.

Gasol continues to cherish this bond by serving as a guardian figure to Kobe's family, fostering a beautiful relationship with Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, who affectionately call him "Uncle Pau."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, and Vanessa Bryant present Pau Gasol with the 2023 Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Awarda at the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Pau Gasol's special day, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to celebrate the former Lakers star. She shared a heartwarming snap from Gasol's Hall of Fame ceremony, writing, "Happy birthday, brother!!! We love you @paugasol," accompanied by heart and cake emojis. Pau reciprocated the love by sharing her post on his Instagram story, expressing his gratitude with "Thank you, sister!! Love you!!" followed by multiple heart emojis.

Gasol's wife, Cat Gasol, also celebrated her husband on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to our #1 guy! The best papa, husband, friend, person, everything! We love you so much!"

Cat's heartfelt message highlights the love and admiration that Pau receives from his family. The Gasols expanded their family in 2022 with the birth of their son, Max, reinforcing Pau's commitment to balancing his family life with his professional ambitions.

In January, Vanessa Bryant received a stunning bouquet of white roses from her husband’s former teammate. The retired athlete’s gesture of sending the flowers to Vanessa has strengthened their friendship even more. It is unknown if there was a particular reason for the gift, as it wasn’t Vanessa’s birthday or any special occasion. Nonetheless, the philanthropist shared her gratitude on social media and thanked Gasol for the kind present.

