Pau Gasol surprises Vanessa Bryant with a stunning bouquet of roses

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, received a stunning bouquet of white roses from her husband’s former teammate, Pau Gasol. The retired athlete’s gesture of sending the flowers to Vanessa has strengthened their friendship even more.

It is unknown if there was a particular reason for the gift, as it wasn’t Vanessa’s birthday or any special occasion. Nonetheless, the philanthropist shared her gratitude on social media and thanked Gasol for the kind present.

What does it mean when someone gives you white roses?

White roses are often associated with purity, youthfulness, and innocence. They are a classic symbol of young love, eternal loyalty, and new beginnings. White roses‘ delicate and timeless beauty makes them ideal for expressing simple and elegant sentiments.

Additionally, white roses are often used to convey sympathy or to express condolences, as they can also represent the purity of the soul and the hope of eternal life. White roses are versatile and beloved flowers with rich and meaningful symbolism.

Vanessa Bryant is keeping her love story with the late Kobe Bryant alive

Vanessa recently shared a snap of the exclusive 2024 Valentine’s Day edition of Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneakers. While the shoes are part of the Kobe 8 Colorway collection, they will not hit the market, as the pair were created only for Kobe’s widow.

“My Valentine’s Day ‘PE’s/Wifey’s’ 2024,” Vanessa wrote, confirming that the style was made just for her. The red shoe features burgundy embroidered hearts, white Swoosh logos, and matching burgundy stripe details on the heel.

Her forever Valentine

In 2023, Vanessa Bryant joined the Valentine’s Day celebrations by wishing her late husband a happy day wherever he is in heaven. “Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo @kobebryant,” she wrote in a sweet throwback photo alongside a heart emoji. “Forever & Always.”

Vanessa and Kobe reportedly met on the set of the music video for Snoop Dogg’s “Tha Eastsidaz” and were inseparable until Kobe passed away in 2020 in a helicopter crash that also killed their daughter Gianna Bryant and several other friends.