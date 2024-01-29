Vanessa Bryant creates a 2024 Valentine’s Day edition of Kobe Bryant’s sneakers: Will they hit the market?

Vanessa Bryant took to social media to share a snap of the exclusive 2024 Valentine’s Day edition of Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneakers. While the shoes are part of the Kobe 8 Colorway collection, they will not hit the market, as the pair were created only for Kobe’s widow.

“My Valentine’s Day ‘PE’s/Wifey’s’ 2024,” Vanessa wrote, confirming that the style was made just for her. The red shoe features burgundy embroidered hearts, white Swoosh logos, and matching burgundy stripe details on the heel.

Keeping her love story with the late Kobe Bryant alive

In 2023, Vanessa Bryant joined the Valentine’s Day celebrations by wishing her late husband a happy day wherever he is in heaven. “Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo @kobebryant,” she wrote in a sweet throwback photo alongside a heart emoji. “Forever & Always.”

The same year, the philanthropist and businesswoman took to social media to commemorate the 24th anniversary of their meeting. The 41-year-old mom of four shared on Instagram a photo of the day she and the former basketball player met.

Labeled as “Day 1,” the image shows Kobe wearing a gray sports sweatshirt with black stripes while his arm is wrapped around Vanessa. She wore a pink mesh crop top paired with her bleached blonde hair. “24 years ago…. Day 1,” she wrote, “#1999 👑❤️ 11/27/99.”

Vanessa and Kobe reportedly met on the set of the music video for Snoop Dogg’s “Tha Eastsidaz” and were inseparable until Kobe passed away in 2020 in a helicopter crash that also killed their daughter Gianna Bryant and several other friends.

A posthumous award

Orange County introduced the inaugural class of the 2023 Orange County Hall of Fame, featuring Kobe Bryant, whose legacy remains despite him not being physically on earth with us.

To express gratitude to Orange County’s government for the distinction, Vanessa Bryant shared the news on Instagram. “Kobe’s legacy and connection to OC will forever be celebrated. This month he was inducted into the first ever Orange County Hall of Fame. #MambaForever #InauguralClass #OCHOF 👑 🐍❤️ 🍊,” she wrote on social media.

©GettyImages



Kobe Bryant (R) and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

The five-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, NBA MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 15-time All-NBA player, 18-time NBA All-Star, and the NBA’s 3rd all-time leading scorer founded Granity Studios in 2016, a multi-media content creation company for athletes.