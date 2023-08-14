Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker designed by Vanessa Bryant has a release date

Nike is releasing a new sneaker designed by Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant. The Kobe 8 Protro Halo concept will be available on August 23, which would have been the basketball player’s 45th birthday. Nike said in an announcement that “the Halo concept will be an annual release that will honor and celebrate this special date.“

Ahead of the release, Vanessa took to social media to treat fans with a teaser about the Kobe 8 Protro Halo. “Kobe 8 “Halo” 8.23.23 🤍 This will be one of many Kobe 8 “Halo” styles coming soon.🤍,” Vanessa wrote in the post’s caption.

©Nike



The Kobe 8 Protro Halo boasts notable features, prominently showcasing an intricately embroidered Swoosh alongside an elegantly embroidered Mamba logo

“The legacy continues. The Kobe Protro 8 ‘Halo’ marks the continuation of a storied legacy, pairing a triple white colorway with the iconic Kobe 8 silhouette, embodying the timelessness of an icon never forgotten,“ Nike informed on social media.

“The Mamba League Invitational invites eight teams of the most talented high school players in L.A. to compete, both men and women, and concludes with the championship game on Mamba Day – August 24,” added Nike.

©GettyImages



Basketball player Kobe Bryant arrives to the show on March 19, 2019

The introduction of the Kobe 8 Protro Halo follows the recent renewal of the partnership between the Bryant estate and Nike, established just last year. The collaboration also encompasses a range of merchandise paying homage to Kobe’s beloved late daughter, Gianna, who tragically lost her life in the 2020 helicopter accident that also claimed the lives of her father and seven others.

According to reports, the shoe company will be donating all the net proceeds from sales of the Gianna shoes to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

In 2022, Vanessa said she and Nike will “establish a youth basketball center in Southern California that will share the Mamba Mentality with youth athletes for generations to come.”

Vanessa thanked Kobe and Gigi’s fans for their unconditional support. “I know this is an inspiring moment for my husband and daughter’s global fans, and I am very appreciative of each and every one of you!” she concluded. “With Gratitude for every fan around the world supporting Kobe and Gigis Legacy.”

The announcement comes days after Vanessa Bryant brought the memory of her late husband to the SoFi Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert. The 41-year-old philanthropist took to social media to share photos of her experience at the concert and the unique and customized denim jacket she wore to watch Swift perform.

©Vanessa Bryant





One of the photos shows the garment emblazoned with a 2015 image of Swift and Kobe at the Staples Center. The special moment between the singer and the basketball legend player was a surprise for Swift in which the late athlete appeared with a banner that read, “Most sold-out performances.”