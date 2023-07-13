Vanessa Bryant and her daughters enjoy sun-kissed adventure in Spain

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are creating beautiful memories during their sun-kissed adventure! On Instagram, Vanessa, 41, shared a delightful series of photos from their getaway to Spain. The picturesque journey featured Vanessa’s daughters Natalia, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

Their Spanish escapade began in the captivating city of Marbella, where they relished poolside relaxation, breathtaking ocean vistas, and delectable cuisine. A heartfelt family portrait captured them on a charming cobblestone street, immortalizing their love and togetherness against the coastal backdrop. Captioning the slideshow of treasured moments from their trip, Vanessa wrote, “June/July 🇪🇸.”

The proud mother of four shares her daughters with her late husband, the legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with their daughter Gianna, who was 13 years old.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Continuing their exploration, the quartet ventured along the picturesque coastline to the vibrant city of Barcelona, where many delights awaited them.

Vanessa marveled at the awe-inspiring Casa Batlló, an architectural masterpiece designed by Gaudí, capturing its splendor in a photograph. Against the majestic mountainous skyline, they united for another cherished family portrait.

The family indulged in luxury shopping, savoring the cosmopolitan ambiance while also basking in the mesmerizing views of the azure blue ocean from above.

A visit to Tibidabo, a charming amusement park perched atop a hill, added more excitement to their adventure. Bianka and Capri reveled in thrilling rides and relished delicious snacks, while Vanessa immortalized their day with a snapshot of the stunning cathedral adjacent to the park, known as the Church of the Sacred Heart.

The fun continued as Natalia joined her sisters and mother for an enchanting outing to Barcelona’s renowned aquarium. A heartwarming photo showcased Bianka and Capri gazing in awe at a majestic shark, capturing their innocent wonder and joy.

In their final moments in Barcelona, Vanessa and her daughters donned elegant white ensembles as they prepared to attend an event at the iconic Sagrada Familia. Accompanied by their beloved family friend and retired NBA player, Pau Gasol, the images radiated love and happiness.

©Pau Gasol





Natalia, beaming joyfully, posed beside her “uncle” Gasol, alongside her proud mother. Gasol, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and shared a close friendship with Kobe, expressed his deep connection to his dear friend.

Even though he retired in March, Gasol revealed that Kobe’s presence and influence remain in his heart and mind, along with the cherished memories of their time together.

Gasol emphasized his bond with Kobe’s family, declaring them his own. Through thick and thin, they stand united, offering unwavering support and love for one another.

Gasol concluded with heartfelt words, stating, “With all my heart, we’ll be there all the way, through the good and bad times, loving each other and being there for each other.”