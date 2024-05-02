Alice Braga shows off her toned arms at the ‘Dark Matter’ world premiere

Alice Braga has been getting in her weights. The Brazilian actress and producer is starring in Apple TV+’s new show, Dark Matter, which is out on May 8, and she looked stunning at the world premiere on Monday, April 30.

Alice Braga shined in leather

Braga wore a black leather dress with a corset top and thin straps for the red carpet at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, CA. She had a big smile on her face and looked toned and fit. At HOLA’s Premios Platino Xcaret preshow in Mexico, she confirmed that she’s been working out hard lately.

Oakes Fegley, Dayo Okeniyi, Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson and Amanda Brugel

The I Am Legend star plays “Amanda” in the upcoming series based on a bestselling novel by Blake Crouch. “She’s a psychiatrist, and it’s a science fiction show but talks a lot about humanity, people, regrets, love.” The show also stars: Joel Edgerton, Jason Dessen, Jennifer Connelly, Daniela Vargas Dessen, Oakes Fegley, Charlie Dessen, and more.

It’s her first time working with Apple, and she said it was especially exciting because the character in the book is not Latina. “I was very excited, it’s my first time doing an Apple show. I think it’s wonderful because the character in the book wasn’t Latina. Because I did the meeting with Blake and I did the audition, they ended up hiring a Latina. Which I think is a wonderful thing for us to show that we can play diverse characters no matter what culture, or heritage we have,” she told us.

We also asked Braga if she could check on any of the characters she’s played thus far and see how they’re doing who it would be. “Oh my God. There are so many different ones. Some were like running away from monsters. The other one is a prostitute, the other one is a psychiatrist - so I hope they all are happy nowadays,” she responded.