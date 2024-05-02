Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+ New Series "Dark Matter" - Arrivals©GettyImages
STUNNING

Alice Braga shows off her toned arms at the ‘Dark Matter’ world premiere

The show airs May 8

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Alice Braga has been getting in her weights. The Brazilian actress and producer is starring in Apple TV+’s new show, Dark Matter, which is out on May 8, and she looked stunning at the world premiere on Monday, April 30.


Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+ New Series "Dark Matter" - Arrivals©GettyImages
Alice Braga shined in leather

Braga wore a black leather dress with a corset top and thin straps for the red carpet at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, CA. She had a big smile on her face and looked toned and fit. At HOLA’s Premios Platino Xcaret preshow in Mexico, she confirmed that she’s been working out hard lately.


Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+ New Series "Dark Matter" - Arrivals©GettyImages
Oakes Fegley, Dayo Okeniyi, Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson and Amanda Brugel

The I Am Legend star plays “Amanda” in the upcoming series based on a bestselling novel by Blake Crouch. “She’s a psychiatrist, and it’s a science fiction show but talks a lot about humanity, people, regrets, love.” The show also stars: Joel Edgerton, Jason Dessen, Jennifer Connelly, Daniela Vargas Dessen, Oakes Fegley, Charlie Dessen, and more.


ENTERTAINMENT:

Bella Thorne signs on to ‘Find Your Friends’ thriller film

Melissa Barrera shares behind-the-scenes photos of ‘Abigail’ including Angus Cloud

Watch Willow’s bare and awesome NPR Tiny Desk concert


It’s her first time working with Apple, and she said it was especially exciting because the character in the book is not Latina. “I was very excited, it’s my first time doing an Apple show. I think it’s wonderful because the character in the book wasn’t Latina. Because I did the meeting with Blake and I did the audition, they ended up hiring a Latina. Which I think is a wonderful thing for us to show that we can play diverse characters no matter what culture, or heritage we have,” she told us.

We also asked Braga if she could check on any of the characters she’s played thus far and see how they’re doing who it would be. “Oh my God. There are so many different ones. Some were like running away from monsters. The other one is a prostitute, the other one is a psychiatrist - so I hope they all are happy nowadays,” she responded.



Related Video:

Kim Kardashian Loses Followers After Taylor Swift's New Album

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more