Watch Willow’s bare and awesome NPR Tiny Desk concert

Willow was recently one of the guests at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. The series of videos allows for intimate and stripped performances, with Willow showing up to the task, singing some new and older songs.

©GettyImages



Willow performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow was flanked by her band and performed a set list of five songs that showcased the sounds that she’s into at the moment. Despite the fact that Willow is only 23 years old, she’s been singing, performing, and making music since she was nine years old. It’s a skill that’s apparent as she performs, showcasing her vocal capabilities and strenghts, and her ability to be wholly in the moment.

“Wow. I just want to state my gratitude yet again because it’s overflowing and seemingly infinite,” she said with a laugh following a performance of her song “Split,” which she reinterpreted for the concert.

Willow’s parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, shared their support, posting the video on their social media. “Willow is performing on #TinyDesk todayyyyy with all her beautiful b i g f e e l i n g s,” wrote Jada. “TUNE IN.” In the case of Will, he wrote a simple yet heartfelt message. “Get it, Bean!”

Willow’s set list

Willow performed a mix of songs from her previous record and some newer ones, including “Symptom of Life,” which she released earlier this year. She was accompanied by second vocals, guitar, keys, bass, and drums.