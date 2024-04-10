Willow Smith and Jaden Smith: The meaning behind their unique names

Willow and Jaden Smith have built successful careers in their own ways. The two celebrity siblings continue to make headlines for their fashion moments, their acting skills, and their new music, and with many of their fans fascinated by their talent, many are interested in knowing more about their background.

The kids of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are not just famous for being part of the celebrity family, as they have proven to be talented and creative in different fields, quickly being recognized by a new generation of fans.

Willow and Jaden are named after their parents, but it seems many online users are just finding out about this, as fans keep commenting on their unique names and sharing their surprise after discovering the meaning behind them. “I thought this was common knowledge,” one person said on Twitter.

“They named their daughter after him and their son after her. I realised this shortly after Willow whipped her hair back and forth, but figured I was the last to the party. Guess not,” someone else added. “Sis, do not worry cause I [live] in the US, and you just helped me connect the dots,“ another online user responded.

“I feel so dumb for just realising that Willow and Jaden Smith’s names are just variations of their parent’s names,“ other comment read. “Is this not the most obvious [thing]? Like not even passively hearing their names and nothing clicks in y’all’s heads?” a fan of the pair stated.

But despite some online users already knowing the meaning of their names, several others continue to discover that the names are, in fact, variations of Will and Jada’s names.