Willow Smith shows off her hand tattoos: What is the meaning behind them?

Willow Smith continues to make headlines for her incredible talent and her unique fashion style. Fans of the star want to know more about her, including the meaning behind her tattoos and her taste in jewelry, as many commented on her latest photo, after sharing a close-up of her hand tattoo.

The 23-year-old musician got her hand tattoo back in 2021, revealing the meaning behind it; “THANK YOU for adorning me with this beautiful representation of Saraswati (सरस्वती), the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning,” she wrote at the time, sharing her appreciation for her tattoo artist.

“Your energy is DIVINE and my gratitude for you is infinite! Can’t wait to get more gorgeous tats by you in the future,” she wrote in her caption to Anka Lavriv. Apart from the large piece on her hand, Willow also showed off a moon tattoo on her finger.

Willow has several designs on her body, including a matching tattoo with her mom Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Willow got a lotus flower tattoo and previously showed the location of the ink on her arm, which she got in 2021 during an episode of their popular show Red Table Talk.

“The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment. And we hear the saying, ‘Through the mud grows the lotus’... I think all of us, from different perspectives in life have had that journey,” she said at the time. Willow got a large design on her shoulder in 2022, featuring a hand reaching up into a galaxy.

Willow previously shared her dad’s reaction to her tattoos, revealing that Will Smith liked the artwork despite her being nervous. “He was actually the one that I was most nervous about,” she recalled. “I showed my mom the art for my half-sleeve three weeks before I got it. But I didn’t tell my dad.”

“I showed it to him and he said, ‘Everything is in divine order. Your path is your path and I love you,’” she said.