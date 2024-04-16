Angelina Jolie reveals new tattoo inspired by ‘The Outsiders’

Angelina Jolie has debuted a new tattoo on her arm. The actress, producer, and director attended the premiere of the Broadway play “The Outsiders,” where she revealed the tattoo that was inspired by the story.

©GettyImages



Jolie’s new tattoo

Jolie is one of the producers of the play, which is an adaptation of the beloved book written by S.E. Hinton. “This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging… and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world,” reads the play’s description.

Jolie’s tattoo was noticeable on her arm and reads “Stay Gold,” a line that’s mentioned in the original book and the movie, which was adapted by Francis Ford Coppola. The play also features a song with that same name.

Jolie felt clearly inspired by gold, wearing a stunning outfit made out of a dress and a matching cape in golden brown colors.

It appears like the tattoo has some emotional significance for the show’s crew, with other producers also having the same tattoo, which was done by Mark Mahoney, an artist who’s also a friend of Jolie.

©GettyImages



Jolie and Vivienne at the premiere of ‘The Outsiders’

Jolie and her daughter Vivienne have been involved with the production

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jolie revealed that her daughter Vivienne had assisted her through her work as producer of the play. "She'll correct me," said Jolie. "She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this.' "

"She takes it very, very seriously."