Vivienne Jolie-Pitt looks just like Brad at ‘The Outsiders’ premiere with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s new musical, ‘The Outsiders,’ is now on Broadway! Opening night was April 11, and Angelina, who serves as producer, walked the red carpet with her daughterVivienne Jolie-Pitt, who took on the job as her assistant. The 15-year-old looks like a mini version of both her parents, but there is no denying she has many of her father, Brad Pitt’s features.



Vivienne is no stranger to red carpets, and she has supported her mom in the past with her siblings, but this is the first time she has gone alone, playing a role in the production. She wore a navy blue loose jumpsuit for the event with converse, while her famous mom wore a gold gown and matching brown cape.



©GettyImages



Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie

The show is based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 crime drama. The iconic film starred young Hollywood talent like Tom Cruise, Diane Lane, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez, C Thomas Howell, and Ralph Macchio.

Vivienne’s love of plays

Jolie and Vivienne became inspired after they watched the play at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2023. Vivienne expressed an interest, which is how she took on the volunteer role as her assistant.

With a new generation of celebrity kids like Suri Cruise, Shiloh Pitt, and North West, growing up, many wonder who will follow in their parent’s footsteps. Vivienne has two of the biggest names in Hollywood as mom and dad and could probably get ahead if she decided to become an actress. But for now, the 15-year-old would rather support the creative endeavors, according to Angelina.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina previously said in a statement, per People. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”



Vivienne is one of six of the Jolie-Pitt kids. The former couple, whose divorce is reportedly close to an end, also share Shiloh, 17, and Vivi’s twin brother Knox, 15. The children also adopted Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, when they were children.

It was reported last month that Brad, who originally sought a 50/50 arrangement, is no longer seeking shared custody because they are already nearing legal adult age.