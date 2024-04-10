Kaia Gerber was ‘scared’ by mom Cindy Crawford’s modeling advice

Cindy Crawford showed her support for her daughter Kaia Gerber after she declared she wanted to get into the modeling world. The 22-year-old model and actress opened up about her preparation at a young age, including her first fashion show at 10 years old, couched by none other than her mom, best known as one of the most iconic supermodels in the world.

During her latest interview with Jimmy Fallon, Kaia revealed the advice her mom gave her at the time, debuting for Junior Versace. “She’s full of great advice. I remember right before I was going to do my first-ever fashion show, she sat me down and had my whole family gather around and played me compilation videos of models falling,” Kaia revealed.

She continued; “I think to be like, ‘This is the worst-case scenario.’ And I was like, ‘I didn’t even know you could fall this many different ways.’ But -- knock on wood -- I haven’t ever fallen. I think she scared me enough that I didn’t fall.”

Kaia has entered the entertainment business, playing multiple roles in film and television, including a role in American Horror Story, and her latest role in ‘Palm Royale,’ as well as her character in the 2023 comedy ‘Bottoms.’

The model and actress continues to seek great advice from seasoned actors, including Kristen Wiig, who shares the screen with Kaia in Palm Royale. “I’ve been a fan of Kristen’s. I think her work on that show was brilliant, so yeah, I mean she gave me some advice and I’m also just very excited to go back to the ‘70s,” she revealed to ET.

“I mean, the whole time we were shooting -- I’ve always been a fan of SNL, so I would always in between takes be like, ‘Please, tell me all your stories,’” Kaia added.