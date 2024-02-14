Kaia Gerber discusses her book club and the appeal of building something from scratch

Kaia Gerber has no interest in settling down. The model, actress, and avid reader, is into pursuing different passions and growing into her craft, whatever that may be. In a new interview, Gerber discussed her book club, Library Science, which she revamped this year to launch with video interviews with authors. She also discussed her career as a model and an actress.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gerber discussed why she decided to launch a book club, which was a bit of a rebellion to people’s perceptions of her. “I think that a big part for me of starting a book club is I did reach a point where I really resented [fame] and felt angry,” she said. “Why do people get to take something from me when I leave my house? And then all of a sudden, I was like, this gives me something. This can be a gift.”

Gerber has been posting about books for a while, but Library Science was launched recently, with the addition of video interviews and a website that serves as a community for readers.

“Kaia is the rare young person doing a book club on this scale,” sais Amy Hagedorn, a publicist that works for Knopf Publishing. “Most other book clubs are geared towards millennials and moms, and there are lots of readers in those demographics. But younger people read a lot too, and having a peer with great literary taste making recommendations is unique and fills a real niche—and need.”

Kaia Gerber’s relationship with her parents

Gerber also discussed her relationship with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and the fact that she has two mentors that she can turn to for any sort of questions about the professional spheres of her life. “I can actually ask my parents advice on career things, on business things,” she said. “That’s very rare, to have parents who are in the same industry or career as you, whose advice you actually can trust.”

