Happy birthday!

Kaia Gerber compliments Cindy Crawford in a throwback birthday photo

Crawford is celebrating her 58th birthday and shared some photos to celebrate.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Kaia Gerber is celebrating her mom Cindy Crawford on her birthday. Crawford is turning 58 and celebrated the occasion with an Intagram post made up of some throwback photos and a video. Gerber shared the post and added a message of her own.

Cindy Crawford on her birthday©Kaia Gerber
Gerber’s message to her mom

The post shows Crawford blowing out the candles in her birthday cake, which features a design of herself on the cover of Vogue magazine. As Crawford holds on to a champagne flute, she blows out the candles, looking stunning. “Like fine wine,” Gerber captioned the post, adding in a heart emoji.

Crawford’s post featured herself on her birthday at various points in her life, starting from when she was a baby, to that amazing photo alongside her Vogue cake, to a current video, where she addresses the camera directly. “I didn’t light the candles because it’s windy out but you get the picture” she said with a smile.

“Grateful for another set of birthday candles - thank you for all the love,” she captioned the post.

Kaia Gerber’s online book club

In a recent interview, Gerber discussed her latest project, Library Science, a book club where she recommends books, interviews authors, and more. “I think that a big part for me of starting a book club is I did reach a point where I really resented [fame] and felt angry,” she said to The Wall Street Journal. “Why do people get to take something from me when I leave my house? And then all of a sudden, I was like, this gives me something. This can be a gift.”

