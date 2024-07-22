Demi Moore celebrates her daughter's birthday in a stunning bikini

Demi Moore spent the weekend celebrating her daughter Scout. In new photos shared on social media, Moore was photographed in a white bikini, having fun alongside her loved ones, including her granddaughter Louetta.

The photos were shared by Rumer Willis, Demi's eldest daughter. They showed a snapshot of their family weekend, which appears to have taken place on a lake house somewhere. Photos show Demi having a great time and looking stunning in a white bikini, as she held onto her granddaughter's arms as they walked. More images showed Scout enjoying herself in the lake in a yellow swimsuit, a look at Rumer's matching swimsuit, their youngest sister Tallulah, and more.

"River Monsters for Scout's birthday," Rumer captioned the post. "No place I would rather be than by your side. My leg bruise is courtesy of my first time trick riding on a horse woohoo."

Moore's celebration of her daughter

Over the weekend, Moore shared a sweet post celebrating her daughter's birthday. Photos show Scout in various positions, demonstrating some of her spirit. Scout is seen modeling in one image, smiling in another, and showing off her gymnastics skills. "My sweet angel," Moore captioned the post. "Happy Happy Birthday! I am so privileged to be your mother and so grateful to be sharing this journey of life with you! The best is yet to come and I am so excited to see the magic that unfolds for you! I love you!"

Moore has three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis: Rumer, 35, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30. She became a grandmother earlier last year when Rumer gave birth to Louetta. Moore has discussed the joy of becoming a grandmother on past occasions, claiming that the role is as good as people say it is.

"She's just a pure joy," said Moore to E! News. "It really is all the cliches. You get all the fun and joy, and you get to go to bed early and have a good night's sleep."